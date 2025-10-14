20 Living Hostages Have Been Released by Hamas Under the Ceasefire Deal

On Monday, Hamas, which is designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S., Israel and many other nations, released 20 hostages into the custody of the Red Cross, which then brought them to Israel as part of a new ceasefire deal that many hope will signal an end to two years of war in the devastated Gaza Strip. Under the agreement, all living hostages were to be released, as well as the bodies of the deceased.

Also Monday, two hostages previously thought to be living were confirmed dead.

The war was triggered by the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack on Israel, when some 1,200 people were killed and 251 kidnapped.

Read the rest of the story at CBS News.