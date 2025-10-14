spot_img
60.4 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Counterterrorism

20 Living Hostages Have Been Released by Hamas Under the Ceasefire Deal

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hold a joint press conference announcing the U.S. peace plan for Gaza. (Photo: White House)

On Monday, Hamas, which is designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S., Israel and many other nations, released 20 hostages into the custody of the Red Cross, which then brought them to Israel as part of a new ceasefire deal that many hope will signal an end to two years of war in the devastated Gaza Strip. Under the agreement, all living hostages were to be released, as well as the bodies of the deceased.

Also Monday, two hostages previously thought to be living were confirmed dead.

The war was triggered by the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack on Israel, when some 1,200 people were killed and 251 kidnapped.

Read the rest of the story at CBS News.

Previous article
Amy Campbell, Former CISA Official, Joins Intelligence and National Security Alliance as Senior Policy Manager

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
© All content copyright ©2025 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY KAPCOM SERVICES