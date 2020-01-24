34 Troops Suffered Traumatic Brain Injuries in Iranian Rocket Attack, According to Pentagon Update

Nearly three dozen U.S. service members have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries following a Jan. 7 missile barrage on an Iraqi base housing coalition forces.

Up from the Defense Department’s initial report of zero injuries, a total of 34 troops experienced lingering headaches, dizziness, sensitivity to light, nausea and other symptoms after the assault on al-Asad Air Base, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman told reporters on Friday.

“A lot of these symptoms, they are late developing,” he said. “They manifest over a period of time.”

