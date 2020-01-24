News agencies conduct field reporting in destroyed living quarters after the recent missile attacks at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Jan. 13, 2020. Multiple international news agencies were invited by military officials to participate in a media event at Al Asad due to the recent ballistic missile attacks. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Derek Mustard)

34 Troops Suffered Traumatic Brain Injuries in Iranian Rocket Attack, According to Pentagon Update

Nearly three dozen U.S. service members have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries following a Jan. 7 missile barrage on an Iraqi base housing coalition forces.

Up from the Defense Department’s initial report of zero injuries, a total of 34 troops experienced lingering headaches, dizziness, sensitivity to light, nausea and other symptoms after the assault on al-Asad Air Base, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman told reporters on Friday.

“A lot of these symptoms, they are late developing,” he said. “They manifest over a period of time.”

Read more at Military Times

(Visited 3 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Counterterrorism

SIGN UP NOW for FREE News & Analysis on topics of your choice across homeland security!

BEYOND POLITICS.  IT'S ABOUT THE MISSION. 

Go to Top