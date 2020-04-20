4 Arrested for Alleged ISIS Plans to Attack U.S. Bases in Germany

German authorities say police have arrested four suspected members of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) who were planning an attack on American military facilities. Federal prosecutors said the suspects were arrested by tactical police units early Wednesday at various locations in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

They identified the men as Azizjon B., Muhammadali G., Farhodshoh K. and Sunatullokh K. – all citizens of Tajikistan. The suspects’ surnames weren’t released for privacy reasons.

