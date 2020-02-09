45 Federal Hate Crimes Charges Filed Against El Paso Walmart Mass Shooting Suspect

The suspect accused of killing 22 people and injuring more than two dozen others in a rampage that targeted Mexicans at an El Paso Walmart has been charged with 90 federal charges, including 45 hate crimes.

The indictments were handed up Thursday afternoon by a federal grand jury in El Paso. The Department of Justice formally announced the charges against Patrick Wood Crusius Thursday afternoon. U.S. officials want him held without bond.

At a news conference at 5 p.m. Thursday, John Bash, U.S. attorney for the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas; Eric Dreiband, assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice; and Luis Quesada, FBI special agent in charge of the El Paso Field Office, said the federal government will prosecute the case and ensure justice for the victims.

Read more at the El Paso Times

