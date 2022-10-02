5 Police Officers Who Responded to Las Vegas Mass Shooting Reflect on 5th Anniversary

At 10:05 on the night of Oct. 1, 2017, country singer Jason Aldean was closing out the annual Route 91 Harvest festival on the Las Vegas Strip, across from Mandalay Bay, when bullets began flying.

Exactly 10 minutes later, the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history had come to an end. When the death toll was finalized three years later, the total number of victims had grown to 60.

As the fifth anniversary of the massacre approached, five of the Metropolitan Police Department officers who worked that night spoke to the Las Vegas Review-Journal about their experiences. These are their stories.

