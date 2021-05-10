A Closer Look at the Kabul School Bombing

It was a quiet Saturday afternoon and hundreds of girls were leaving the school when the deadly incident occurred. Suddenly many students found themselves among smoke and blood and debris from a car bomb attack that happened in front of the entrance gate of Sayed-ul-Shuhada High School in the west of Kabul.

The car bomb attack was followed by two IED blasts that were placed nearby, according to the Ministry of Interior, which put the death toll at 52. But eyewitnesses and victims’ relatives said 63 people–most of whom were schoolgirls–were killed and at least 150 more were wounded.

Residents said the students were leaving the school when the car bomb detonated.

