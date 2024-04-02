50.4 F
Counterterrorism

A Homeland Warning About ISIS-K

Contrary to President Biden’s assurances, the U.S. has little visibility into Afghanistan as it becomes a sanctuary for ISIS-Khorasan.

retired Gen. Frank McKenzie

The U.S. homeland hasn’t suffered a terrorist attack from Islamic extremists in years, but that doesn’t mean the threat has gone away, and it may be increasing again. That was the warning Sunday from retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, who was in charge of U.S. forces in Afghanistan during President Biden’s withdrawal.

“We should believe them when they say that. They’re going to try to do it,” Gen. McKenzie told ABC News “This Week.” “I think the threat is growing.”

He said the threat began “to grow as soon as we left Afghanistan, it took pressure off ISIS-K. So I think we should expect further attempts of this nature against the United States as well as our partners and other nations abroad.” ISIS-K is the Afghan-based branch of Islamic State that has taken responsibility for the recent attack on a Moscow concert venue.

Read the rest of the story at WSJ, here.

