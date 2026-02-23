A Prospect for Peace in Kurdistan

Though tied by a strong Kurdish identity and goals of increased cultural and political autonomy, Kurdistan is fractured both along state and political lines. Kurds are split between territory in Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkiye. While in recent history Iranian Kurds have mostly kept to themselves, the situation of Kurds in Iraq, Syria, and Turkiye are tied. Politically, major Kurish factions include the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) in Iraq, and the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in Turkiye and Syria. Turkiye also mercurially allows Kurdish political parties such as the Peoples Equality and Democracy Party (DEM party).

Turkiye

Kurds are the largest ethnic minority in Turkiye, making up between 15 and 20 percent of the nation’s population. The repression of Kurdish culture and language by Ankara has led to Kurdish resistance since the foundation of the modern Turkish state. The goals of this resistance have varied from autonomy to the creation of an independent Kurdish state. The PKK waged an insurgency against Turkiye for several decades, becoming a major security concern for the nation. Politically, the Peoples Democratic Party (HDP) and later the DEM party sought to promote Kurdish rights through political processes. Kurdish parties have faced systemic and repetitive repression from Ankara, particularly after the rise of Turkish President Erdogan. The Kurds have frequently served as a political bogeyman for Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

Iraq

Historically repressed, particularly under Ba’athist rule, Kurds in Iraq have obtained a high degree of autonomy under the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in the aftermath of the US invasion of Iraq. The KRG has maintained close, direct relations with the US. Notably, the KRG produces oil in coordination with the US. The relationship between the KRG and the Iraqi government is tense. Iraqi officials often bemoan Kurdish autonomy, particularly insofar as the KRG rather than the Iraqi government controls the region’s oil revenue.

In accordance with the constitution, the president is always a Kurd, though the position is not particularly powerful. Power in the KRG is split between the PUK and KDP. The KDP, the more dominant of these factions in the KRG, is dominated by the Barzani family. The KRG maintains its own military and internal security forces, both of which have close ties to the United States. The KRG has close economic ties with Turkiye, particularly with regard to its oil sector. The relationship has remained consistently cooperative, if not always friendly.

Syria

Kurds are the largest ethnic minority in Syria. They were repressed under the dictatorship of Bashar al-Assad. During the Syrian Civil War, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) established the Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (Rojava) alongside groups of Arab fighters. The SDF maintained ties with the PKK in Syria, and was seen as an enemy by Turkiye who supported Arab, Islamist factions in the Syrian Civil War such as Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) the group that would eventually take Damascus and establish the interim government that currently rules Syria.

The SDF was the key US partner in Syria during the conflict against ISIS (Daesh). The US has supplied, trained, and fought alongside the SDF throughout the conflict. The US operated alongside the SDF bases throughout Northeast Syria, and the SDF administered the prisons and camps, which contained captured ISIS fighters and their families, respectively.

Recent Developments

Erdogan faces a constitutional term limit that would prevent him from running again in 2028. It has been reported that the AKP may be considering negotiations with the DEM party. Such negotiations would likely see the DEM push for constitutional protections for Kurdish language and culture in exchange for support. To create this possibility, Ankara has made some efforts do decrease tensions between the government and the Kurds. Cooperation with the DEM party is only one option for the AKP which may still pursue a different path.

In mid 2025, the PKK announced its disarmament and a transition from armed struggle to political struggle. The announcement was well received by Turkish officials and has further reduced tensions between Kurds and Turkiye. Negotiations to free the imprisoned leader of the PKK, Abdullah Ocalan, are ongoing and a layer of mistrust exists between both sides. Though Ankara’s language and repression have softened somewhat, its stance remains confrontational and the AKP is reluctant to be seen ‘negotiating with the enemy.’

In Syria, the SDF’s position has declined sharply in 2026. As the interim government consolidated power over the rest of Syria, the SDF gradually lost the support of portions of its Arab fighters who were willing to support the SDF against Daesh and the Assad regime, but were willing to accept the administration of Ahmed al-Sharaa. In early 2026, amidst internationally backed de-escalation agreements, the Damascus government launched a surprise offensive against Rojava, pushing the SDF to their heartland in the Kurdish regions. Amidst the offensive, the interim government announced a recognition of Kurdish language and cultural rights.

Current Situation

The interim government’s offensive ended with an agreement that the Kurdish autonomous region would be incorporated into the government. Broadly, the former SDF Kurdish majority regiments would remain unified but be placed under the control of the Syrian MoD. Government forces would be permitted to enter Kurdish settlements and government structures would be incorporated into the Syrian government, though an expectation remains that Kurdish forces will generally be responsible for securing the Kurdish region. Former SDF fighters have been offered amnesty and incorporation into the Syrian state in a process that has been so far relatively successful.

The United States notably did nothing to prevent the offensive by the interim government against the SDF, though it has pressured both sides to reach and enforce the current agreement. The United States sees a unified Syria on the path towards economic and political recovery as the best safeguard against a resurgent Daesh. The United States has declared its intention to completely withdraw from Syria and has quickly handed several major bases over to the Damascus Government. In contrast, however, the US has transported thousands of Daesh members from prisons in Syria to prisons in Iraq rather than leave them in the custody of the Damascus Government.

Conclusions

Cooperation between Turkiye and the KRG demonstrates that Turkish – Kurdish hostilities can be overcome, at least in the name of mutual interest. In Syria, the newly established Kurdish regiments could provide stability to the hinterlands at the edge of the Syrian state. The Kurds and interim government have a common enemy in Daesh, and genuine cooperation and confidence-building between these groups could create a powerful bulwark against Daesh resurgence, particularly with US intelligence and logistic support.

Conversely, renewed conflict between the interim government and the SDF would create a ripe opportunity for the reappearance of Daesh, something that would not only be catastrophic to the fledgling Syrian Government and the Kurds but also the US and the broader region. The US should continue to build cooperation between the groups serving both as a mediator and enforcer of negotiations. This would allow the United States to remain a power in Syria without maintaining troops on the ground.

In particular, the US should use its influence to end the ongoing siege of Kobane to prevent a potential flashpoint that could derail negotiations. The US must prevent the interim government from using violence to upset the status quo to try to gain an advantage in negotiations. If rapprochement between Damascus and al Hasakah is to succeed, and the United States is currently gambling greatly that it will, violence must be prevented at all costs while the peace is in its frailest state. On the Kurdish side, the US must prevent Kurdish foot-dragging and counsel the SDF to accept the good over the perfect.

The SDF is currently in a precarious position, and memories of horrific atrocities under Daesh haunt Kurdish decision makers in Syria. The group will only feel safe yielding to the government if the US provides credible assurances that they will not be slaughtered en masse the moment they yield. This possibility is very real, and it should not need saying that this would be catastrophic not just for moral reasons, for US credibility, and for the peace process in Syria, but for the stability in the wider region and would almost certainly end the PKK disarmament process in Turkiye leading to renewed insurgency.

There exists a real opportunity for a shift to a more stable and constructive status quo. All parties stand to gain from the cessation of hostilities and increased cooperation. But the process will require a firm hand from Washington to guide, mediate, incentivize, and enforce confidence-building measures. The reward for Washington will be increased stability in Turkiye, Iraq, and Syria, which in turn will provide a bulwark against terrorism without requiring direct US involvement on the ground.