The U.S. government’s terrorism watchlist has grown to include approximately 2 million people in the two decades since its creation, a CBS Reports investigation found.

Why it matters: Thousands of people have complained about being treated like suspected terrorists after being incorrectly added to the list and having limited ability to get their names removed from it.

Lawsuits against the government have claimed that being on the watchlist has prevented people from flying or passing background checks for employment or being unfairly detained by U.S. and foreign law enforcement agencies, according to CBS.

