Abu Muhsin al-Masri: Afghan Forces Kill al-Qaeda’s ‘Second-in-Command’

Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security (NDS) said late Saturday its special unit in the province of Ghazni had killed Abu Muhsin al-Masri, the “second-in-command” in al-Qaida.

Al-Masri, an Egyptian national, was on the FBI’s “most wanted terrorists list.” He was charged in the United States with conspiring to kill US nationals and providing resources to a foreign terrorist organization.

Rahmatullah Nabil, the former director of the NDS, said al-Masri and some other members of al-Qaida had been frequently traveling between Shawwal Valley and Ghazni for the past few months.

Read more at Deutsche Welle

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)