A 14-year-old boy has been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command. The arrest occurred on Wednesday, May 22, at a residence in west London. The boy is suspected of possessing information likely to be useful to someone committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

Commander Dominic Murphy, Head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, highlighted a disturbing trend: “This arrest is indicative of a continuing and concerning trend of young people being drawn into and involved in terrorist-related activity. Around a fifth of all those arrested for terrorism offences last year were aged under 18. That is why it is so important for parents, friends, and family to be looking out for any warning signs that a child might be getting drawn into extremism or terrorism and to ‘ACT Early’ by contacting us for advice and support before it is too late.”

The 14-year-old was taken to a West London police station and has since been released on bail, pending further enquiries, with a return date set for early August. The investigation pertains to extreme right-wing terrorist material.

Officers conducted a search of the boy’s residence in west London as part of the ongoing investigation. Enquiries remain active as authorities continue to address the concerning involvement of youth in terrorist activities.

The Met’s Counter Terrorism Command urges the public to remain vigilant and proactive in recognizing and reporting any signs of radicalization or extremist behavior among young people. The “ACT Early” campaign aims to provide advice and support to prevent young individuals from being drawn into terrorism.