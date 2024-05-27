68.9 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, May 27, 2024
CounterterrorismLaw Enforcement and Public Safety

ACT Early: Public Urged to Stay Vigilant After 14-Year-Old Arrested for Terrorism Offense

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
Metropolitan Police photo

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command. The arrest occurred on Wednesday, May 22, at a residence in west London. The boy is suspected of possessing information likely to be useful to someone committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

Commander Dominic Murphy, Head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, highlighted a disturbing trend: “This arrest is indicative of a continuing and concerning trend of young people being drawn into and involved in terrorist-related activity. Around a fifth of all those arrested for terrorism offences last year were aged under 18. That is why it is so important for parents, friends, and family to be looking out for any warning signs that a child might be getting drawn into extremism or terrorism and to ‘ACT Early’ by contacting us for advice and support before it is too late.”

The 14-year-old was taken to a West London police station and has since been released on bail, pending further enquiries, with a return date set for early August. The investigation pertains to extreme right-wing terrorist material.

Officers conducted a search of the boy’s residence in west London as part of the ongoing investigation. Enquiries remain active as authorities continue to address the concerning involvement of youth in terrorist activities.

The Met’s Counter Terrorism Command urges the public to remain vigilant and proactive in recognizing and reporting any signs of radicalization or extremist behavior among young people. The “ACT Early” campaign aims to provide advice and support to prevent young individuals from being drawn into terrorism.

author avatar
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.
See Full Bio
Previous article
WEBINAR: Supply Chain Resilience in The Defense Industrial Base
Next article
Senator Gary Peters Introduces Bipartisan Bill to Provide Enhanced Body Armor for DHS Female Officers
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals