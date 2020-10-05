A swastika spray-painted on the facade of Temple Jacob in Hancock, Mich. (Courtesy photo)

Acting DHS Intelligence Chief Says He Agrees with FBI on White Supremacist Threat

The acting chief of the Department of Homeland Security’s intelligence office on Friday said he agrees with the FBI director and other administration officials that white supremacists are an active threat to public order.

Joseph Maher, a DHS lawyer, also told a congressional hearing that he hadn’t faced political pressure from political appointees to slant intelligence to suit themes promoted by President Donald Trump such as his assertions that antifa, a largely unstructured far-left movement, stoked urban violence.

“I will not have anybody taking political directions on any intelligence products,” Maher, currently head of the DHS Intelligence and Analysis operation, told a hearing of the Democratic-led House of Representatives Intelligence Committee.

