Afghan Commander Gives Details of ISIS Leader’s Arrest

Ahmad, a commander of NDS special forces, who led the operation to arrest Aslam Farooqi, the leader of the Khorasan branch of Daesh, said the operation was the most complex and precise operation he had carried out in his seven years of duty.

Ahmad, a 26-year-old NDS commander, said he and his subordinates originally intended to arrest an explosives and weapons supplier named Shah Wali who was active in Kandahar, but Ahmad said his (Shah Wali’s) arrest opened the way for further successive operations in Kandahar.

“Our operation lasted six days and nights, and we carried out twelve operations and we carried them slowly because they (enemies) had moved to civilian areas,” added Ahmad.

