An Afghan girl who shot dead two Taliban fighters after they gunned down her parents said she was ready to confront any other insurgents who might try to attack her.

Qamar Gul, 15, killed the militants when they stormed her home last week in a remote village in the central province of Ghor.

“I no longer fear them and I’m ready to fight them again,” Gul told AFP by telephone from a relative’s home, where she was being watched by guards.

