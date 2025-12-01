spot_img
Afghan National From Operation Allies Welcome Arrested, Charged for Threatening to Bomb Texas City

December 1, 2025
Tarrant County Corrections Center (lrft) and the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center (right) in downtown Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo: Tarrant County, Texas official website)

An Afghan national was arrested this week after he claimed he was building a bomb and intended to target a building in Fort Worth, Texas, authorities said.

Mohammad Dawood Alokozay was apprehended Tuesday by the Department of Homeland Security after posting a video to his TikTok profile with the alleged threat. He is being charged at the state level.

He was arrested a day before Rahmandullah Lakanwal, 29, also an Afghan national who came to the US as part of Biden administration’s Operation Allies Welcome, shot two National Guard troops in Washington, DC, on Nov. 26

Read the rest of the story at New York Post.

