72.3 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Counterterrorism

Africa Terror Group Ramping Up Ability to Strike Inside the U.S., General Says

The Sahel region is the “epicenter of terrorism," Gen. Michael Langley said.

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley stands at attention during his promotion ceremony at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., August 6, 2022. Gen. Langley, who began his career in the Marine Corps as an artillery officer in 1985, is the first Black Marine to be promoted to the rank of General. (Photo by Sgt. Karis Mattingly)

The Sahel region in Africa is now the “epicenter of terrorism on the globe,” a four-star Marine Corps general warned Thursday, with terror factions there having increased their presence dramatically in the past three years and ramping up their ability to launch attacks inside the U.S.

The dire warning by Gen. Michael Langley, head of U.S. Africa Command, comes as the Trump administration cancels aid programs across the continent and considers consolidating military leadership in Africa with one already overseeing troops in Europe.

“It is the flashpoint of prolonged conflict and growing instability. It is the epicenter of terrorism on the globe,” Langley said of Sahel region in Africa, namely Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

Read the rest of the story at abc News.

Previous article
Islamic State Group Claims First Attack on Syrian Government Forces Since Assad’s Fall
Next article
Supreme Court Grants Stay in Challenge to CHNV Parole Program, Allowing DHS to Resume Enforcement
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals