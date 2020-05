West Africa’s Sahel region has become the latest scene of jihadist in-fighting, after Islamic State group (IS) revealed it is engaged in fierce clashes with al-Qaeda militants in Mali and Burkina Faso.

IS made the revelation on 7 May in a detailed report in its weekly newspaper al-Naba.

It blamed al-Qaeda’s Sahel affiliate, Jamaat Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), for starting the fight and mobilising large forces to attack IS positions in the two countries.

Read more at BBC

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)