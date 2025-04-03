After 225% Increase in Terrorism Related Arrests of Children 17 or Under, Met Warns Parents to Watch for Signs of Radicalization

Counter Terrorism officers from the Met Police are urging parents across London to be aware of the signs that might indicate that their child could be vulnerable to radicalization or being drawn into dangerous forms of violent extremism.

The call comes after heightened public and media focus on how schoolchildren are increasingly being drawn into extreme and radical ideologies after a similar storyline was featured in current TV drama Adolescence where a young schoolboy was drawn into a violent form ‘incel’ ideology online.

Detective Superintendent Jane Corrigan, who is the Met’s London Prevent Co-ordinator said: “The themes and storyline in Adolescence have sparked some incredibly important debate about dangerous rhetoric and ideologies that young schoolchildren can be exposed to through online and social media platforms.

“While it’s a fictitious drama, the story is grounded in a reality that we are seeing more and more in our work within Counter Terrorism Policing. Young people are being referred into us, and in almost every instance, a big part of their vulnerability is coming from what they are doing, seeing and consuming online.

“But it’s actually those who aren’t being referred to us who most concern us. That’s why it is so important that parents and carers are taking an active interest in what their child is doing online – to have those conversations and be aware of the potential warning signs. And if following that, they are still concerned or worried about their child, then it’s really important they reach out for more help as quickly as possible.

“The Act Early website is an excellent starting place, with tips and guidance on how to have those conversations and some of the warning signs to look out for. And there is also a support line they can call to get advice direct from one of our specialist officers.”

If you are worried about someone, then visit the ACT Early website – actearly.uk – or call the Act Early Support Line on 0800 011 3764, in confidence, to speak with specially trained officers.

Although public attention has been particularly drawn to this issue as a result of the Adolescence drama, Counter Terrorism officers have been concerned for some time over the increasing numbers of young people being radicalised.

These concerns have found to be proven by recently published figures for terrorism arrests and Prevent referrals.

Both 2023 and 2024 were the highest two years on record in terms of the number of children aged 17 or under being arrested for terrorism related offences, with 43 and 39 such arrests respectively. In 2002, there were only three such arrests and even as recently as 2019, the equivalent figure was as low as 12, so a 225% increase.

Prevent referral figures paint a similar picture, with almost six out of every ten Prevent referrals in 2023/24 now relating to those aged 17 and under, up from around five in every ten back in 2016/17.

Detective Superintendent Corrigan added: “I appreciate that this might seem quite daunting or unsettling for some parents or carers. And while it is still only a very small proportion of young people who may actually be affected, parents must not be fooled into thinking that this is something that only happens to others. We’ve had referrals and provided support through Prevent to a whole range of children, relating to a whole mix of different ideologies.

“So please, visit the ACT Early website, speak to your child and if you have any concerns at all then trust your instincts and get in touch with us so that we can help – before it might become too late.”

Prevent is the government-led programme which aims to stop vulnerable people from being drawn into terrorism, with police working with other safeguarding agencies to provide the necessary support.

