After Spa Shootings, Faith Leaders Grapple with Deep Questions

Christian leaders are grappling with what message they will deliver on Sunday and how the faith tackles such issues as racism, gender bias and sexuality.

Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, the alleged shooter in the killings, was said to be very religious, but struggled with sex addiction. He admitted to authorities that he was the shooter and saw the spas as “temptation he wanted to eliminate.” Long has been charged with eight counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault.

Long was a member of Crabapple First Baptist Church in Milton. In a statement released Friday, the church called the violence “a rebellion” against God” and said it was in the process of removing him from membership.

Read more at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)