Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri speaks in a video to mark the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. (As-Sahab)

Al-Qaeda-Affiliated Media Shop Promotes Worldwide Operations

Thabat, an al-Qaeda-affiliated media outfit, has released a series of infographics in recent weeks that are intended to highlight the jihadists’ worldwide operations. The images include purported summary statistics for the entire month of March, figures for the week from Mar. 26 to Apr. 2, a brief timeline of the jihad in Afghanistan, as well as a history of the jihad in Somalia.

The infographics tout some intriguing, yet unverifiable claims. For instance, the tallies given for al-Qaeda’s operations in Afghanistan indicate that the group has a much more significant operational presence in the country than is widely recognized.

