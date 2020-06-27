Al-Qaeda Is Using Iran as Safe Haven, Says State Department Report

In its annual report on terrorism, the US State Department accused Iran of providing a safe haven for senior members of al-Qaeda.

“When you see Iranian fingerprints on so many different terrorist groups around the world, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Iran would also have connections to al-Qaeda,” said Ambassador Nathan Sales, who leads the State Department’s Counterterrorism Bureau.

Sales told reporters Wednesday that Iran has allowed al-Qaeda operatives to move freely within the country to facilitate the movement of fighters and money into neighboring countries.

Read more at Al Monitor

