Al-Qaeda Training Taliban in Helmand: Local Officials

Local officials in Helmand province, in southern Afghanistan, have said that Al Qaeda has a strong presence in the province’s districts alongside the Durand Line and in border areas between Afghanistan and Iran.

Helmand’s governor said that their information indicates that Al Qaeda and other foreign fighters have established camps and are training the Taliban fighters in those districts in Helmand which have border with Pakistan and Iran.

The Helmand governor said that it was worrying that the Taliban would not cut ties with al-Qaeda and other foreign fighters.

