Al-Qaeda’s Sahel Branch Says Virus Weakening Its Foes

Al-Qaeda-affiliated jihadists have claimed responsibility for killing dozens of soldiers in Mali and suggested coronavirus was weakening foreign forces in the Sahel.

In a statement verified on Monday by the jihadist-surveillance group SITE Intelligence, the jihadists said they attacked a military base in the northern town of Bamba on April 6.

Officials at the time told AFP that some 25 Malian soldiers had died in the raid, but the statement by the GSIM — the Group to Support Islam and Muslims — said about 30 soldiers had been killed.

