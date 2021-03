Al-Shabaab movement on March 5 has freed 400 prisoners in Somalia, while four people were killed during the operation.

The attack took place in the central prison in Bosaso in the state of Puntland, northern Somalia.

A local security official announced: “It is too early to determine the exact number of victims, but we confirm at the present time that four people were killed and several others were injured.”

