Alleged Toronto ISIS Attack Plotter Lived in Egypt, Studied at U.S. College

Lawyer for Mostafa Eldidi, 26, says he’ll defend his client’s innocence

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
A 26-year-old Toronto man accused of plotting a deadly ISIS-inspired rampage previously lived in Egypt and once studied at a U.S. university, CBC News has learned.

Mostafa Eldidi and his father, Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, were arrested last month and charged with terrorism offences over what police described as a plan to carry out “a serious, violent attack in Toronto.”

On Thursday, Mostafa Eldidi’s lawyer, Nate Jackson, appeared in court on his behalf for the first time. He told the court he would be meeting with his new client in person in jail on Friday.

Read the rest of the story at CBC.

