Counterterrorism

American Families Sue Iran Over Hamas Attack

U.S. victims' families file federal lawsuit against Iran, alleging the regime funded and supported Hamas's October 7 attack through monthly payments of $7 million.

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Families of American victims of the October 7 massacre and those killed in the Israel-Hamas War sued Iran for its part in supporting the deadly attack.

The lawsuit is brought on behalf of 256 US families and dozens of individuals against not only the Islamic Republic of Iran but also against Hamas, Hezbollah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

Filed in the US District Court in Washington, the lawsuit cites Iran’s funding of Hamas and its encouragement of other terrorist organizations attempting to destroy Israel, as was seen in Hamas documents seized in Gaza earlier this year.

Read the rest of the story at The Jerusalem Post.

