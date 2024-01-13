34.9 F
Counterterrorism

American Intel Officials Warn of Risk of Hezbollah Attacking U.S.

Hezbollah has more capability to strike inside the U.S. than other terrorist groups like ISIS, officials say.

U.S. officials assess that there’s a rising risk Lebanese Hezbollah militants will strike Americans in the Middle East — and even potentially hit inside the United States, four officials familiar with the intelligence told POLITICO.

The Iran-backed militant group would likely target U.S. personnel in the Middle East first, the officials said. And U.S. intelligence agencies are gathering data on Hezbollah that suggest it could be considering attacks on both U.S. troops or diplomatic personnel overseas, two of the officials said.

The chance for an assault on U.S. soil is also growing as tensions in the region escalate, the officials said.

Read the rest of the story at POLITICO, here.

