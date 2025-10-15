American Muslims for Palestine Faces New Legal Challenges According to New Report

The Program on Extremism at The George Washington University has released a new report by Senior Fellows David Collins and Barry Jonas, titled: “American Muslims for Palestine Faces New Legal Challenges.”

David Collins is a retired FBI Special Agent with over 29 years of law enforcement experience. He led complex counterterrorism investigations focused on Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood, and held leadership roles overseeing operations in the United States, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Southeast Asia, and the United Kingdom. He was awarded the U.S. Attorney General’s Award for a significant Hamas-related investigation.

Barry Jonas served for over 34 years with the Department of Justice, including 19 years in the Counterterrorism Section of DOJ’s National Security Division. He prosecuted five individuals for their financial ties to Hamas leader Mousa Abu Marzook, and helped convict the Holy Land Foundation and five of its leaders in the largest terrorism financing case ever brought by the Department of Justice.

This report examines recent legal developments involving American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), with serious challenges brought against the organization at both the federal and state levels.