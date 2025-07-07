Two American veterans working with the U.S.- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) were injured in an attack while distributing aid to Palestinians. The two veterans are reportedly receiving medical treatment and are in stable condition. GHF said the Americans were “highly decorated” veterans.

“GHF has repeatedly warned of credible threats from Hamas, including explicit plans to target American personnel, Palestinian aid workers, and the civilians who rely on our sites for food. Today’s attack tragically affirms those warnings,” the organization wrote on X.

GHF vowed that it was still committed to the mission of delivering aid to Gazans even in the face of violent attacks.

