Counterterrorism

Americans Worry About the Israel-Hamas Conflict Leading to a Terrorist Attack

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
The National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial is seen on the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11th terrorist attacks, Washington, D.C., Sept. 11, 2020. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

Nearly 8 in 10 Americans said in a NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll that they’re worried Israel’s war with Hamas could lead to a terrorist attack happening in the U.S.

The poll, published Monday, found that 77 percent of respondents said they are somewhat or very concerned the Israel-Gaza conflict could lead to a terrorist attack occurring in the U.S.

In contrast, 22 percent of those surveyed said they’re not concerned with a terrorist attack happening in the country as a result of the ongoing conflict.

Read the rest of the results from the Hill here.

Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

