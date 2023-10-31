Americans Worry About the Israel-Hamas Conflict Leading to a Terrorist Attack

Nearly 8 in 10 Americans said in a NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll that they’re worried Israel’s war with Hamas could lead to a terrorist attack happening in the U.S.

The poll, published Monday, found that 77 percent of respondents said they are somewhat or very concerned the Israel-Gaza conflict could lead to a terrorist attack occurring in the U.S.

In contrast, 22 percent of those surveyed said they’re not concerned with a terrorist attack happening in the country as a result of the ongoing conflict.

