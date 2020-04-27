Yazidi children rescued by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF photo)

‘An Important Day’: Yezidi Activists Welcome German Trial of ISIS Suspect

“Today is an important day for the women who were enslaved by ISIS,” Yezidi activist Duzen Tekkal said at the opening of a trial of an Iraqi man accused of committing crimes against humanity in the death of a Yezidi child in Iraq.

The man, identified as Taha al-J, is accused of “mass murder, crimes against humanity and committing war crimes. We believe that he has committed all these crimes as a member of the terrorist organization ISIS [Islamic State],” explained public prosecutor Anna Zabeck at the opening of Taha al-J’s trial on Friday.

Taha al-J and his spouse, a German woman named Jennifer Wenisch, are accused of enslaving a five year old Yezidi girl and her mother. Court documents allege the accused chained the young girl to a window as “punishment” in Fallujah in the summer of 2015. The girl died of thirst in the heat.

