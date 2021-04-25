Omar Ameen (Sacramento Police Department)

An Iraqi Refugee Falsely Accused of Being an ISIS Killer Can Stay in the US, for Now

Omar Ameen was close to getting out.

A refugee accused of killing an Iraqi police officer on behalf of the Islamic State, he was due to be freed after two years in jail on Wednesday when a federal judge in California ruled there was insufficient evidence to extradite him to Iraq.

But in a last-ditch effort to keep Ameen locked up, the U.S. government sicced Immigration and Customs Enforcement on him, dealing a crushing setback to Ameen’s legal team, who had just won their case in extradition court.

Read more at Vice

