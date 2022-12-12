Analysis: Recent Threats to Jewish Institutions

Incidents of antisemitism remain at historic levels in the United States. In fact, antisemitic incidents targeting Jewish institutions jumped 61 percent from 2020 to 2021, according to ADL’s 2021 Audit of Antisemitic Incidents. Based on preliminary data, the 2022 numbers will tell a similar story.

Fears about antisemitism have been on the rise since a mass shooter claimed 11 lives at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh in October 2018, the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. In the intervening four years, a range of Jewish houses of worship, homes and businesses have been targeted by violent antisemitic attacks, including a Chabad in Poway, CA, a kosher market in Jersey City, NJ and a Rabbi’s home in Monsey, NY, to name a few. A multitude of other Jewish institutions have been subjected to threats and harassment, despite not being physically attacked.

There has also been an uptick in threats to Jewish community and religious spaces, including synagogues, JCCs and Jewish day schools. In November 2022 alone, more than 10 incidents were reported of suspicious phone calls or explicit threats made to Jewish institutions across the country.

Read more at ADL