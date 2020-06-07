Angry at ‘Hot Cheerleaders,’ Virginia Man Blows Off His Hand in Bomb Mishap, Feds Say

When 23-year-old Cole Carini showed up Wednesday at a Virginia hospital missing a hand and several fingers on his other hand, he blamed a lawnmower accident, federal authorities say.

But police, who knew that Carini had a previous conviction on explosives charges, got a search warrant for his Richlands home and called in the FBI, The Daily Beast reports.

Investigators found no signs the lawn had been mowed recently or of any lawnmower accident, an FBI affidavit says.

