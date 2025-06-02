On June 1 at 1:26 p.m., Boulder Police were called to the outdoor Pearl Street Mall for a report of an attack on a group of individuals, according to a press release yesterday.

The individuals were walking in a regularly scheduled, weekly peaceful event.

Officers rushed to the scene at 1325 Pearl St. and arrested the suspect at 1:32 p.m. The suspect has been identified as Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, of El Paso County. He was taken to the hospital to be medically evaluated before being booked in the Boulder County Jail on multiple charges.

Witnesses reported that the suspect used a makeshift flame thrower and threw an incendiary device into the crowd. The suspect was also heard to yell “Free Palestine” during the attack.

After receiving updated information, law enforcement officials have now identified eight victims: Four women and four men ages 52 to 88 were taken to Denver metro hospitals.

The Boulder Police Department notified the FBI and requested their assistance within minutes of the attack and are grateful for our partnership and their assistance.

The FBI is investigating the attack as a targeted act of terrorism and is working with the Boulder Police Department to process the crime scene, interview witnesses, and gather evidence.

“Our strength as a society comes from our shared values, and our commitment to protecting one another. Any attempt to divide us through fear or harm has no place in Boulder, Colorado, or anywhere in our nation,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek. “We stand in full solidarity with those targeted. And we will continue to ensure that justice is pursued swiftly, support is provided to victims and their communities, and preventative action is taken to protect everyone’s safety.”

“Boulder is not immune to tragedy sadly and I know a lot of people are scared right now and questioning how this happened and why. Boulder has recovered before from acts of violence before and we will again recover. I urge this community to come together. Now is not the time to be divisive,” Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said. “When this call came out today, our officers rushed to the scene as quickly as they could to protect our community and arrest the suspect and I’m very proud of their response. I also greatly appreciate all of our law enforcement and community partners who responded to help as well. I want to assure our Boulder community that we will have increased presence at many events and locations throughout the city to ensure safety.”

