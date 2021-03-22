Fort McNair and National Defense University, Washington, D.C., as seen from a District of Columbia National Guard UH-60 helicopter. (Photo by 1st Lt. Miranda Summers Lowe/DC National Guard)

AP Sources: Iran Threatens U.S. Army Post and Top General

Iran has made threats against Fort McNair, an Army post in the U.S. capital, and against the Army’s vice chief of staff, two senior U.S. intelligence officials said.

They said communications intercepted by the National Security Agency in January showed that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard discussed mounting “USS Cole-style attacks” against the Army post, referring to the October 2000 suicide attack in which a small boat pulled up alongside the Navy destroyer in the Yemeni port of Aden and exploded, killing 17 sailors.

The intelligence also revealed threats to kill Gen. Joseph M. Martin and plans to infiltrate and surveil the installation, according to the officials, who were not authorized to publicly discuss national security matters and spoke on condition of anonymity.

