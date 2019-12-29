Appeals Court Orders Resentencing After Staten Island ISIS Wannabe Gets ‘Shockingly Low’ 17 Years

An ISIS wannabe from Staten Island got a “shockingly low” 17 years behind bars for trying to stab an FBI agent, an Appeals Court ruled Friday, ordering the terrorist be resentenced.

Armed with a kitchen knife, Fareed Mumuni, 25, lunged at an FBI agent in June 2015 after the feds showed up at his home with a search warrant. The agent, Kevin Coughlin, was saved by what he called a “last-minute decision” to wear an armored SWAT vest. Mumuni’s stabbing lunge was hard enough that the tip of the blade broke off.

In a new decision, the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals said the lower court hadn’t taken the incident seriously enough.

Read more at the New York Daily News

