Dzhokhar Tsarnaev (white hat) and Tamerlan Tsarnaev (black hat), the individuals responsible for the Boston Marathon bombings, shortly before the attacks on April 15, 2013. (FBI photo)

Appellate Court Vacates Boston Marathon Bomber’s Death Sentence

An appeals court has thrown out the death penalty sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev — a stunning decision one mother of two bombing victims told the Herald is like a “punch to the stomach.”

Appellate Court Tsarnaev opinion

President Trump also lashed out at the decision for “an animal” who gets a new sentencing trial. Boston Mayor Martin Walsh said a “lot of families are confused about the ruling.” He added Tsarnaev will never get out of jail.

“If this case didn’t deserve the death penalty then I don’t know what would. I am disgusted and sad to think I will have to sit through the penalty phase again,” said Liz Norden, whose two sons lost legs in the April 15, 2013 twin bombings on Boylston Street.

Read more at the Boston Herald

