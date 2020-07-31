Appellate Court Vacates Boston Marathon Bomber’s Death Sentence

An appeals court has thrown out the death penalty sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev — a stunning decision one mother of two bombing victims told the Herald is like a “punch to the stomach.”

Appellate Court Tsarnaev opinion

President Trump also lashed out at the decision for “an animal” who gets a new sentencing trial. Boston Mayor Martin Walsh said a “lot of families are confused about the ruling.” He added Tsarnaev will never get out of jail.

“If this case didn’t deserve the death penalty then I don’t know what would. I am disgusted and sad to think I will have to sit through the penalty phase again,” said Liz Norden, whose two sons lost legs in the April 15, 2013 twin bombings on Boylston Street.

