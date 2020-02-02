Naval Air Station Pensacola provides security for the Active investigation area onboard NAS Pensacola on Dec. 9, 2019. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Dan Mennuto)

AQAP Claims ‘Full Responsibility’ for Shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola

Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) has claimed “full responsibility” for the Dec. 6 shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola. The shooting was carried out by Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani (Al-Shamrani), a member of the Saudi military who was being trained by the Americans. Shamrani was shot dead by local authorities, but only after he killed three people and wounded several more.

AQAP released a special video dedicated to the shooting earlier today. The production features AQAP’s emir, Qasim al-Raymi, who was reportedly killed in a U.S. air strike last month. Raymi’s demise has not been officially confirmed by either the Americans or AQAP. The video was recorded prior to the bombing.

