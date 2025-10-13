spot_img
58.6 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, October 13, 2025
CounterterrorismDoD/National Defense

Arab States Deepened Military Ties With Israel While Denouncing Gaza War, Leak Reveals

Israeli and Arab military officials have come together for meetings and trainings, facilitated by U.S. Central Command, on regional threats, Iran and underground tunnels.

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
U.S. service members assigned to U.S. Army 5th Special Forces Group and U.S. Navy Seal Team 7 conduct airborne operations alongside their counterparts from Cyprus, Egypt, Greece, India, Italy, Jordan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kyrgyzstan, Qatar, South Africa, United Kingdom, and Yemen during a jump over the Giza Pyramid Complex during exercise BRIGHT STAR 25 in Giza, Egypt, Sept. 6, 2025. (Photo: U.S. Army by Sgt. Grace Nechanicky)

Even as key Arab states condemned the war in the Gaza Strip, they quietly expanded security cooperation with the Israeli military, leaked U.S. documents reveal. Those military ties were thrown into crisis after Israel’s September airstrike in Qatar, but could now play a key role in overseeing the nascent ceasefire in Gaza.

Over the past three years, facilitated by the United States, senior military officials from Israel and six Arab countries came together for a series of planning meetings in Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, and Qatar.

Israel and Hamas agreed on Wednesday to the first phase of a peace framework that would result in the release of all the hostages held by Hamas and a partial Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. U.S. officials announced on Thursday that 200 U.S. troops would be deployed to Israel to provide support to the ceasefire agreement, and would be joined by soldiers from several of the Arab countries that participated in this long-standing security cooperation.

Read the rest of the story at ICIJ.

Previous article
Flight Nurse Suzie Smith Dies from Injuries After Northern California Medical Helicopter Crash
Next article
Brad Belzak Sworn in as Commissioner of the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
© All content copyright ©2025 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY KAPCOM SERVICES