Counterterrorism

Are Women Being Raped in Taliban Jails?

A Muslim woman in traditional black clothing nikab showing stop hand gesture. Role of women in Islamic world. Domestic violence, discrimination of Muslim women. Stop domestic violence against women
(iStock Photo)

It has been almost three years since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan. In that time, women have become prisoners in their own homes and targets of violence if they venture outdoors alone.

Now, the United Nations is investigating reports of rape, gang rape, sex slavery and forced abortions of women held in Taliban jails.

The reports, first published in a respected Afghan media outlet, are the first detailed accounts of women being systematically abused for sex by Taliban operatives and commanders.

Read the rest of the story at The Spectator.

