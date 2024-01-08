Argentine authorities have detained three individuals with Syrian and Lebanese citizenship suspected of plotting a terrorist attack in the South American country, Argentina’s security minister and federal police each said on Wednesday.

Authorities did not give details on the suspects’ identities, but said officials were investigating the suspects’ objectives for visiting Argentina and a 35-kilogram package en route from Yemen to one of the suspects.

“Indications arose of the possible entry into the country of three citizens of Syrian and Lebanese origin who, after arriving on different flights, were to meet in the city of Buenos Aires to plan an eventual terrorist act,” Argentina’s Federal Police said in a statement. The police did not specify when the arrests occurred.

