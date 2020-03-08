Arizona Man Described as White Supremacist Drapes Nazi Flag at Sanders Rally

A Glendale man described as a white supremacist was kicked out of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Thursday rally in Phoenix after draping a flag with a swastika on it.

The ADL identifies the self-described “stunt activist” as Robert Sterkeson, who attended the rally to protest Sanders and also runs a YouTube channel, “BombIslam.com.” The ADL tells ABC15 they have been tracking Sterkeson since 2018.

A blog posted Friday by the ADL shows Sterkeson admitting that he unfurled the swastika behind the Democratic presidential hopeful.

