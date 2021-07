A Yemeni national living in Arkansas pleaded guilty on Tuesday to .

Bilal Al-Rayanni of Helena-West Helena admitted to helping Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula between October and December of 2014. Al-Rayanni was living in Yemen, his birth country, at the time.

Al-Rayanni pleaded guilty to one count of providing material support to a designated terrorist group. In exchange for his plea, two counts of making a false statement on a passport application were dropped.

