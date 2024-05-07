An asylum seeker with alleged ties to ISIS had been living in the U.S. for over two years, according to American officials.

Jovokhir Attoev, 33, from Uzbekistan, crossed the border into Arizona and was stopped by Border Patrol in February 2022.

Neither Customs and Border Protection nor Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) could find any information on Attoev so let him pass into the US on bond.

Read the rest of the story at GB News.