Border SecurityCustoms & ImmigrationCounterterrorism

Asylum Seeker Was Suspected ISIS Member Who Lived in the U.S. for Two Years After Crossing Border

Jovokhir Attoev, 33, from Uzbekistan, was allowed to pass into the US after neither Customs and Border Protection nor ICE could find any incriminating information on him

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
(CBP)

An asylum seeker with alleged ties to ISIS had been living in the U.S. for over two years, according to American officials.

Jovokhir Attoev, 33, from Uzbekistan, crossed the border into Arizona and was stopped by Border Patrol in February 2022.

Neither Customs and Border Protection nor Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) could find any information on Attoev so let him pass into the US on bond.

Read the rest of the story at GB News.

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
