At least 20 members of Mali’s security forces were killed on Sunday, January 26 in a major assault against a military camp in near the border with Mauritania later claimed by al-Qaeda-linked JNIM.

The attack which began at around 6 a.m. left “20 dead and five wounded,” the Malian Armed Forces (FAMa) said, adding that 60 personnel survived. There were “four dead on the enemy’s side.”

FAMa personnel took control of the base and swept the area, assisted by a Malian military aircraft.

Read more at The Defense Post

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)