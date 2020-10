At least 30 people were killed and over 70 were wounded outside an educational center in the western part of Kabul city on Saturday evening, a security official confirmed.

The incident happened in the Pul-e-Khoshk area of Dasht-e-Barchi after a suicide bomber detonated explosives close to the center, according to officials.

The Interior Ministry said that the suicide bomber was identified by security guards at the center and detonated his explosives before reaching his target.

