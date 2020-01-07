New Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani mourns at funeral prayers for predecessor Qassem Soleimani on Jan. 6, 2020. (Iran government photo)

At Least 56 Killed in Stampede at Soleimani’s Funeral in Iran

At least 56 people were killed in a stampede as tens of thousands of mourners packed streets for the funeral of a slain Iranian military commander in his hometown on Tuesday, forcing his burial to be delayed by several hours, state media said.

General Qassem Soleimani’s burial began in the early evening in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman, four days after his killing in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq that plunged the region into a new crisis and raised fears of broader conflict.

“A few minutes ago his body was transferred to the martyrs section of Kerman cemetery,” the semi-official news agency ISNA reported, adding that Soleimani’s interment had begun.

