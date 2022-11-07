Attack at U.K. Migrant Center Declared a Terrorist Incident

British counterterrorism police officers have recovered evidence that indicates the attack at an immigration center in Dover on October 30, 2022, was motivated by a terrorist ideology. During the attack, a number of crude incendiary devices were thrown outside the premises by a man who arrived at the scene alone in a car. Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) have been working with Kent Police since the initial notification of this incident.

A number of significant witnesses have been spoken to during the course of the investigation and a number of items of interest have been recovered, including digital media devices. Evidence from examining these items suggests there was an extreme right wing motivation behind the attack.

There is currently nothing to suggest the offender was working alongside anyone else and there is not believed to be any wider threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing, including work being carried out on behalf of His Majesty’s Coroner.

“This was clearly a very worrying incident and although nobody was seriously hurt, two people did sustain minor injuries,” Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, Tim Jacques, said. “Increasingly in counterterrorism casework, across all ideologies, we are seeing individuals who have mental health concerns and a hateful mind-set. Assessing when this crosses the terrorism threshold is a complex process and needs to be carefully considered on a case-by-case basis. These decisions need to be determined by the facts, as far as they can be established at any given time. After considering the evidence collected so far in this case, whilst there are strong indications that mental health was likely a factor, I am satisfied that the suspect’s actions were primarily driven by an extremist ideology. This meets the threshold for a terrorist incident.”

