Attack on NYPD Officers Being Investigated as Possible Act of Terrorism

An unprovoked stabbing attack of a New York Police Department officer that ended with two other officers with gunshot wounds and a suspect in critical condition is being investigated as a possible act of terrorism, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

Investigators do not believe the alleged acts are affiliated with any protests or looting seen across the city, the source said.

The incident began around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, when a man “casually” walked up to two officers at an anti-looting post in Brooklyn, took out a knife and stabbed an officer in the neck, Shea said during a press conference, citing video surveillance of the incident.

