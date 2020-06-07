(NYPD video)

Attack on NYPD Officers Being Investigated as Possible Act of Terrorism

An unprovoked stabbing attack of a New York Police Department officer that ended with two other officers with gunshot wounds and a suspect in critical condition is being investigated as a possible act of terrorism, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

Investigators do not believe the alleged acts are affiliated with any protests or looting seen across the city, the source said.

The incident began around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, when a man “casually” walked up to two officers at an anti-looting post in Brooklyn, took out a knife and stabbed an officer in the neck, Shea said during a press conference, citing video surveillance of the incident.

Read more at CNN

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Counterterrorism

Like HSToday?  Want to Keep the News, Commentary, and Practitioner Insights Coming? The COVID emergency has hit us hard and as a non-profit 501(c)(6) we are ineligible for any relief.

Please support us with a donation of $5 so we don't need to lay anyone off!

Thank you in advance for your consideration!

DONATE NOW

Never see this message again.

Go to Top
X
X